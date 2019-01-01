ñol

American Airlines Group
(NASDAQ:AAL)
18.13
0.89[5.16%]
At close: May 27
18.17
0.0400[0.22%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Day High/Low17.34 - 18.21
52 Week High/Low12.44 - 26.04
Open / Close17.45 / 18.13
Float / Outstanding576.4M / 649.5M
Vol / Avg.27.6M / 41.8M
Mkt Cap11.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.52
Total Float576.4M

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Dividends

American Airlines Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Airlines Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.46%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Feb 5, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Airlines Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Airlines Group (AAL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Airlines Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on February 19, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own American Airlines Group (AAL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Airlines Group (AAL). The last dividend payout was on February 19, 2020 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next American Airlines Group (AAL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Airlines Group (AAL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on February 19, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)?
A

American Airlines Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Airlines Group (AAL) was $0.10 and was paid out next on February 19, 2020.

