American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Dividends

American Airlines Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Airlines Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for American Airlines Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on February 19, 2020.
There are no upcoming dividends for American Airlines Group (AAL). The last dividend payout was on February 19, 2020 and was $0.10
There are no upcoming dividends for American Airlines Group (AAL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on February 19, 2020
American Airlines Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Airlines Group (AAL) was $0.10 and was paid out next on February 19, 2020.
Browse dividends on all stocks.