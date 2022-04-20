 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 9:11am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 10.5% to $1.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 8.09% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
  • Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $718.0 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 4.72% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.

Losers

  • Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock fell 8.8% to $11.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares decreased by 6.36% to $20.76. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.
  • Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares fell 6.26% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares fell 5.21% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $787.6 million.
  • Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock decreased by 4.78% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $739.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

