10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 9:07am   Comments
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares increased by 11.4% to $1.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $185.5 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock increased by 10.57% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock moved upwards by 9.55% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
  • Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) stock rose 4.93% to $10.21. The company's market cap stands at $684.9 million.
  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock rose 4.75% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.0 million.

Losers

  • System1 (NYSE:SST) stock declined by 28.4% to $14.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock fell 4.08% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares declined by 4.04% to $39.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 billion.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock fell 3.13% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) shares decreased by 2.99% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

