11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock increased by 44.6% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock increased by 6.04% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock rose 5.23% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.1 million.
Losers
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 11.0% to $16.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $129.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock decreased by 8.4% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 7.34% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares declined by 5.84% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock declined by 4.47% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $572.1 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares fell 4.32% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $353.1 million.
