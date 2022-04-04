 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 9:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock rose 21.0% to $2.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $126.6 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 11.95% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 10.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares rose 7.05% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock increased by 6.98% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Losers

  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares fell 11.9% to $2.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares declined by 5.22% to $6.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares declined by 3.7% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock declined by 3.61% to $20.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock fell 3.22% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $453.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

