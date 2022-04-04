12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 7.6% to $5.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares rose 7.25% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 6.91% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
Losers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock fell 4.9% to $0.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares fell 4.81% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 4.77% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 3.93% to $12.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock declined by 3.6% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares declined by 3.05% to $85.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 billion.

