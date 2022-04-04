 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 7.6% to $5.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares rose 7.25% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 6.91% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock fell 4.9% to $0.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares fell 4.81% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 4.77% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 3.93% to $12.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock declined by 3.6% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares declined by 3.05% to $85.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PPSI + DIDI)

55 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Higher; US Economy Adds 431,000 Jobs In March
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com