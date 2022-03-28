 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 9:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares moved upwards by 27.1% to $1.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock rose 16.55% to $85.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock rose 14.53% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $205.0 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares rose 13.33% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 13.04% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock increased by 11.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 21.0% to $0.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares decreased by 20.6% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares decreased by 18.92% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) stock fell 11.25% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 9.59% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares declined by 9.47% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

