12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 34.5% to $0.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares increased by 9.46% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.
- Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock increased by 9.09% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 7.69% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock moved upwards by 6.92% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock increased by 6.65% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.9 million.
Losers
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 8.6% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares fell 7.34% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock declined by 6.57% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.7 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 6.51% to $20.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares fell 6.21% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares decreased by 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
