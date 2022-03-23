12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 6.2% to $9.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares rose 5.24% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $693.1 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock rose 4.84% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 4.28% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock fell 11.1% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares decreased by 7.62% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 7.54% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock declined by 5.98% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 5.51% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 4.52% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
