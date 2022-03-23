 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 6.2% to $9.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares rose 5.24% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $693.1 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock rose 4.84% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 4.28% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock fell 11.1% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares decreased by 7.62% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 7.54% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock declined by 5.98% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 5.51% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 4.52% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

