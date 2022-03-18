12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock moved upwards by 28.5% to $12.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 26.58% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock increased by 9.37% to $15.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock rose 8.13% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $377.9 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 7.46% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock rose 6.71% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
Losers
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock fell 15.6% to $7.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $948.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) stock decreased by 10.38% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares fell 7.73% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $109.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 5.4% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock fell 5.25% to $298.1. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion.
