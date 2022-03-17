 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:10am   Comments
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $0.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock moved upwards by 12.58% to $30.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock rose 8.73% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock rose 5.76% to $38.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares decreased by 11.9% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares fell 10.91% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.0 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 8.2% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock fell 7.09% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.2 million.
  • Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock declined by 6.81% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.7 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares declined by 6.63% to $312.01. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

