12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares rose 40.8% to $4.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 33.33% to $2.0.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares moved upwards by 29.25% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock increased by 25.13% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.6 million.
  • Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock increased by 24.87% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares rose 23.77% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 23.0% to $0.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares decreased by 11.4% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock fell 6.15% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 5.56% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock declined by 4.78% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares fell 4.65% to $28.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

