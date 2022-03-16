12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares rose 40.8% to $4.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 33.33% to $2.0.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares moved upwards by 29.25% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock increased by 25.13% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.6 million.
- Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock increased by 24.87% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares rose 23.77% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 23.0% to $0.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares decreased by 11.4% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock fell 6.15% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 5.56% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock declined by 4.78% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares fell 4.65% to $28.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion.
