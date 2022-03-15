 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares rose 22.0% to $1.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares increased by 15.48% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.9 million.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares rose 7.26% to $34.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares increased by 6.21% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock rose 6.02% to $37.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock decreased by 7.6% to $0.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares declined by 7.05% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.6 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 7.05% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 7.01% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 6.11% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARTW + DAL)

Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Jet Token Reserves NASDAQ Ticker "PJ"
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com