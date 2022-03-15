11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares rose 22.0% to $1.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares increased by 15.48% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.9 million.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares rose 7.26% to $34.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares increased by 6.21% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock rose 6.02% to $37.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.
Losers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock decreased by 7.6% to $0.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares declined by 7.05% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.6 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 7.05% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 7.01% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 6.11% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
