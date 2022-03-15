12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 31.0% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares increased by 14.01% to $37.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares rose 12.47% to $15.06. The company's market cap stands at $933.1 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 11.58% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares moved upwards by 11.33% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares moved upwards by 10.12% to $16.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.8 million.
Losers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock decreased by 27.8% to $64.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares fell 19.74% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $341.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares declined by 11.09% to $7.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares declined by 8.81% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.3 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 8.43% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 7.1% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers