 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 31.0% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares increased by 14.01% to $37.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares rose 12.47% to $15.06. The company's market cap stands at $933.1 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 11.58% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares moved upwards by 11.33% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares moved upwards by 10.12% to $16.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock decreased by 27.8% to $64.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares fell 19.74% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $341.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares declined by 11.09% to $7.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares declined by 8.81% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 8.43% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 7.1% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (COUP + BBAI)

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of FOMC Meeting
5 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Coupa Software Shares Plunge More Than 25% Afterhours on Weak Q1, FY23 Outlook
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com