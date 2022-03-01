12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $221.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 7.69% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares increased by 6.89% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $641.4 million.
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) shares increased by 6.71% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $303.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 6.12% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $24.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock decreased by 16.0% to $5.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $699.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 12.46% to $25.37. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares fell 11.19% to $19.29. The company's market cap stands at $570.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock declined by 9.01% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares decreased by 7.67% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock fell 7.5% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
