9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 14.8% to $3.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares increased by 6.7% to $64.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock increased by 5.14% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 14.7% to $4.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 14.53% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 9.44% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 9.08% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares decreased by 8.45% to $25.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 7.3% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.1 million.
