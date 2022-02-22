 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 14.8% to $3.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares increased by 6.7% to $64.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock increased by 5.14% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Also check out: Snap And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

 

Losers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 14.7% to $4.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 14.53% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 9.44% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 9.08% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares decreased by 8.45% to $25.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 7.3% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (API + ALPP)

Agora Looks for New Excitement With Online Workplace Audio, Karaoke Metaverse
Recap: Agora Q4 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com