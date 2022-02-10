12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock moved upwards by 25.9% to $4.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $392.1 million.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock increased by 17.81% to $238.0. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock moved upwards by 15.06% to $178.93. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares increased by 11.96% to $12.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 7.39% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 6.59% to $8.89. The company's market cap stands at $368.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares fell 33.3% to $3.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $196.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock fell 22.76% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock declined by 14.09% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares fell 6.22% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 5.68% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
