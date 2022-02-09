10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 6.8% to $0.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares rose 6.4% to $39.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock rose 6.13% to $1550.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 5.41% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 5.2% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock moved upwards by 5.09% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million.
Losers
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares decreased by 29.2% to $7.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $377.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares declined by 4.95% to $37.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares decreased by 3.59% to $44.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 1.48% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.2 million.
