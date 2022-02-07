 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 8:48am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock increased by 13.4% to $24.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock rose 6.49% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $7.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock rose 4.19% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock fell 5.5% to $2.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.6 million.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) stock fell 3.1% to $19.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares decreased by 2.92% to $161.62. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares fell 2.16% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares fell 2.08% to $93.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares fell 1.94% to $45.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

