12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares increased by 15.8% to $10.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $652.2 million.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock increased by 10.56% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $144.2 million.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares increased by 10.34% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares rose 9.44% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares rose 8.13% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares increased by 7.52% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock declined by 28.7% to $1.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares decreased by 10.52% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares declined by 7.26% to $57.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares decreased by 6.18% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 6.05% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock fell 5.71% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

