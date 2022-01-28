11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares increased by 19.7% to $4.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 14.54% to $8.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.2 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares increased by 3.88% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
Losers
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) stock declined by 8.6% to $75.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares fell 7.41% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 3.71% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock declined by 3.62% to $33.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 3.44% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 3.03% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
