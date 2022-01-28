 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares increased by 19.7% to $4.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 14.54% to $8.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • Also check out these stocks insiders are buying
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.2 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares increased by 3.88% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) stock declined by 8.6% to $75.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares fell 7.41% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 3.71% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock declined by 3.62% to $33.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 billion.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 3.44% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 3.03% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AQMS)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
RBC Capital Upgrades This Multinational Corporation
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com