12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:14am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock increased by 28.7% to $2.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares increased by 14.32% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares rose 13.41% to $60.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock increased by 10.62% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock increased by 6.76% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $15.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.

Losers

  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock declined by 26.3% to $1.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million.
  • Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock decreased by 10.99% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $165.4 million.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) shares declined by 10.95% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $386.3 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock declined by 7.02% to $27.43. The company's market cap stands at $885.4 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares decreased by 5.5% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock fell 5.41% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

