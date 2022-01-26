 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $5.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.8 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares rose 10.75% to $13.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares increased by 9.4% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares rose 7.62% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares increased by 7.03% to $113.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares rose 6.17% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares decreased by 6.8% to $4.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.4 million.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock declined by 3.02% to $113.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares fell 1.48% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 0.98% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (STEM + ADN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
EXCLUSIVE: SPACs Attack In 2021 — The Best Deals And Biggest News Items From A Breakout Year
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com