10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $5.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.8 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares rose 10.75% to $13.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares increased by 9.4% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares rose 7.62% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares increased by 7.03% to $113.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares rose 6.17% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
-
Losers
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares decreased by 6.8% to $4.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.4 million.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock declined by 3.02% to $113.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares fell 1.48% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 0.98% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers