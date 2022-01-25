11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $0.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock rose 5.87% to $11.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 3.94% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 3.77% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 2.99% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 12.1% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 7.18% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 6.82% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 6.48% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares decreased by 6.02% to $646.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 5.67% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
