11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 10.5% to $1.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares rose 9.03% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 8.16% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.9 million.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares increased by 7.58% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 6.98% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
Losers
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock declined by 6.0% to $33.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 2.12% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 1.97% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell 1.77% to $126.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 billion.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares fell 1.64% to $9.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
