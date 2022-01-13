12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock increased by 5.5% to $2.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $34.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock increased by 4.51% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.2 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares increased by 3.91% to $23.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares rose 3.15% to $128.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares rose 2.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
Losers
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares fell 6.0% to $12.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares fell 5.36% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock declined by 4.73% to $15.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.5 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock decreased by 3.38% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock decreased by 3.26% to $41.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 billion.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock decreased by 2.74% to $40.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion.
