12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 8:22am   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock increased by 5.5% to $2.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $34.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock increased by 4.51% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.2 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares increased by 3.91% to $23.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares rose 3.15% to $128.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares rose 2.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares fell 6.0% to $12.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
  • Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares fell 5.36% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock declined by 4.73% to $15.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.5 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock decreased by 3.38% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock decreased by 3.26% to $41.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock decreased by 2.74% to $40.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

