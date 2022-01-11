 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:08am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock rose 9.6% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.9 million.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock rose 7.52% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $663.9 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock rose 5.86% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 4.99% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 4.84% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 3.68% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 3.17% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock declined by 2.04% to $17.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.3 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 1.98% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares declined by 1.87% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $346.0 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 1.45% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

