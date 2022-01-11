12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock rose 9.6% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.9 million.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock rose 7.52% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $663.9 million.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock rose 5.86% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 4.99% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 4.84% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 3.68% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 3.17% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock declined by 2.04% to $17.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.3 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 1.98% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares declined by 1.87% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $346.0 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 1.45% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
