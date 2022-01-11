 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares moved upwards by 28.4% to $11.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 8.86% to $6.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 8.16% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares rose 4.89% to $36.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares increased by 4.88% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
  • ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers

  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 3.44% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 3.36% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock decreased by 2.84% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $210.0 million.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares decreased by 2.43% to $131.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 billion.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock declined by 1.85% to $713.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

