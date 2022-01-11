12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares moved upwards by 28.4% to $11.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 8.86% to $6.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 8.16% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares rose 4.89% to $36.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares increased by 4.88% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 3.44% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 3.36% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock decreased by 2.84% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $210.0 million.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares decreased by 2.43% to $131.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 billion.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock declined by 1.85% to $713.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.1 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
