12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 10.3% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares increased by 8.87% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 4.58% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock moved upwards by 4.01% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares moved upwards by 3.77% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
Losers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 10.6% to $1.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 8.1% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares declined by 7.53% to $75.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.5 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 5.75% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock decreased by 5.55% to $335.5. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 billion.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock fell 4.64% to $9.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.5 million.
