10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 8:27am   Comments
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 9.1% to $2.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $5.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.2 million.
  • Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares rose 5.14% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.0 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 3.93% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 2.9% to $1.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 2.58% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 2.35% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.6 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares fell 1.96% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

