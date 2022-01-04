10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 9.1% to $2.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $5.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.2 million.
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares rose 5.14% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 3.93% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
Losers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 2.9% to $1.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 2.58% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 2.35% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.6 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares fell 1.96% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
