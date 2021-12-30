 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock rose 16.3% to $26.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares rose 7.79% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock increased by 4.25% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 4.07% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock rose 3.97% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares increased by 3.46% to $32.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares fell 3.3% to $1.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares decreased by 2.9% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares decreased by 2.35% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock declined by 1.82% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock decreased by 1.59% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $293.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BZ + BHAT)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Kanzhun Clocks 105% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com