11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock rose 16.3% to $26.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares rose 7.79% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock increased by 4.25% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 4.07% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock rose 3.97% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares increased by 3.46% to $32.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
Losers
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares fell 3.3% to $1.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares decreased by 2.9% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares decreased by 2.35% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock declined by 1.82% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock decreased by 1.59% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $293.2 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
