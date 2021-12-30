12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 27.0% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 6.23% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 4.37% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $560.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 billion.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 9.2% to $3.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 4.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 4.0% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 3.22% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 3.07% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 3.04% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
