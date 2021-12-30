 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 27.0% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 6.23% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 4.37% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock mo

    ved upwards by 4.08% to $560.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 9.2% to $3.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 4.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 4.0% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 3.22% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 3.07% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 3.04% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

