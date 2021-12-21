12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 11.44% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 10.53% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $451.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares increased by 10.01% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.0 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock rose 8.9% to $91.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $88.87. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
Losers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 11.91% to $1.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 11.12% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined by 10.44% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 9.46% to $13.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.5 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 7.02% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.51% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
