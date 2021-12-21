 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 11.44% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 10.53% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $451.4 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares increased by 10.01% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.0 million.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock rose 8.9% to $91.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $88.87. The company's market cap stands at $99.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 11.91% to $1.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 11.12% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined by 10.44% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 9.46% to $13.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.5 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 7.02% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.51% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ARBK)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com