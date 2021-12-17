10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stock rose 15.29% to $56.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 8.9% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares increased by 2.7% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $408.0 million.
-
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 6.4% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 6.23% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock fell 6.12% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares decreased by 5.1% to $97.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.5 billion.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock declined by 4.88% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock declined by 4.59% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers