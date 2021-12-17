 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stock rose 15.29% to $56.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 8.9% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares increased by 2.7% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $408.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 6.4% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 6.23% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock fell 6.12% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares decreased by 5.1% to $97.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.5 billion.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock declined by 4.88% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock declined by 4.59% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ALPP)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com