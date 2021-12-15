12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock rose 23.31% to $180.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares increased by 12.29% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 7.44% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 6.62% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 6.29% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.9 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares increased by 5.58% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 8.46% to $1.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) stock decreased by 6.09% to $134.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 5.5% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock declined by 5.15% to $13.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 4.32% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 3.53% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
