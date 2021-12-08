12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares increased by 30.28% to $6.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares increased by 21.58% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares increased by 9.85% to $52.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares rose 8.55% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.0 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares moved upwards by 7.87% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
-
Losers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 27.28% to $2.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock fell 15.96% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $91.2 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock fell 6.15% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares decreased by 5.63% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock fell 4.78% to $174.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares declined by 4.61% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers