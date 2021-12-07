 Skip to main content

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock rose 7.39% to $35.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
  • Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) stock rose 6.0% to $15.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $60.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $109.99. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares fell 22.93% to $11.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock fell 3.18% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Pearson (NYSE:PSO) stock declined by 1.6% to $8.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

