8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock rose 7.39% to $35.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
- Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) stock rose 6.0% to $15.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $60.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $109.99. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 billion.
Losers
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares fell 22.93% to $11.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock fell 3.18% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) stock declined by 1.6% to $8.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
