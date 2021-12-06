 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock moved upwards by 14.55% to $4.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $278.1 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 7.03% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 5.61% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares increased by 4.57% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock decreased by 10.32% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $779.9 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 10.23% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 10.07% to $37.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock decreased by 9.72% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $810.0 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 9.4% to $25.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 7.8% to $581.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CETX + CTK)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com