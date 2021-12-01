7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 13.48% to $3.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 12.71% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 8.65% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
-
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 10.89% to $9.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers