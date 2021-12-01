 Skip to main content

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:13am   Comments
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 13.48% to $3.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 12.71% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 8.65% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

