12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 8:36am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock rose 10.15% to $30.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares increased by 5.94% to $14.07. The company's market cap stands at $169.4 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 5.67% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 4.97% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers

  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock decreased by 21.35% to $40.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 13.43% to $263.2. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock decreased by 4.14% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.4 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 3.7% to $17.2. The company's market cap stands at $805.1 million.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) stock decreased by 3.45% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $524.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares decreased by 3.15% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $216.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

