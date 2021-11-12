 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 11.36% to $43.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion.
  • Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock rose 10.48% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock rose 7.75% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares rose 6.88% to $15.98. The company's market cap stands at $513.0 million.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares increased by 5.33% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $581.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers

  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares decreased by 11.26% to $8.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares decreased by 8.28% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock declined by 7.37% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $120.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock decreased by 5.13% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million.
  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock declined by 5.11% to $27.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares decreased by 2.52% to $38.7. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

