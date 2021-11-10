 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 8:23am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares rose 16.59% to $223.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock moved upwards by 14.9% to $185.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares rose 9.98% to $42.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $953.7 million.
  • Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) shares increased by 7.09% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $30.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) shares moved upwards by 5.52% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares decreased by 34.38% to $12.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $841.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock declined by 30.29% to $17.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares declined by 18.49% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock fell 8.7% to $18.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.7 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell 5.73% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 5.45% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

