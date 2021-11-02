12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock moved upwards by 9.46% to $24.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock increased by 9.04% to $20.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock increased by 3.22% to $29.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 3.22% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.6 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
Losers
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares decreased by 36.4% to $3.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock declined by 31.65% to $42.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares fell 19.17% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock fell 4.66% to $21.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 4.52% to $1154.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 trillion.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 4.47% to $34.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 billion.
