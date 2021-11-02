 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock moved upwards by 9.46% to $24.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock increased by 9.04% to $20.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock increased by 3.22% to $29.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 3.22% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.6 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares decreased by 36.4% to $3.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock declined by 31.65% to $42.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares fell 19.17% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock fell 4.66% to $21.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 4.52% to $1154.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 trillion.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 4.47% to $34.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BLMN + CHGG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Fed Meeting In Focus
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Recap: Chegg Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com