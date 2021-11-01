12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock increased by 7.97% to $39.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 billion.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 7.61% to $8.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $39.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $11.73. The company's market cap stands at $592.6 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 5.9% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
Losers
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares fell 40.54% to $10.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock declined by 3.83% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.5 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock fell 3.41% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $520.2 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 3.3% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares decreased by 3.25% to $38.13. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 2.85% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $215.4 million.
