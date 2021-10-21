 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 12.56% to $4.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 5.08% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares rose 4.03% to $35.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 3.98% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $537.0 million.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock rose 3.59% to $8.93. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock fell 6.34% to $32.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 3.88% to $9.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares decreased by 3.75% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock declined by 3.22% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares decreased by 2.58% to $16.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 2.55% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $176.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

