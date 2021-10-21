12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock increased by 6.9% to $6.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.1 million.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares rose 4.26% to $29.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 billion.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock increased by 3.67% to $4.23. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares increased by 2.97% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) stock moved upwards by 2.22% to $146.84. The company's market cap stands at $173.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 1.99% to $18.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.4 million.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 6.38% to $1.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares decreased by 5.43% to $134.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock fell 4.18% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $647.6 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 4.07% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.5 million.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares decreased by 3.53% to $545.55. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock fell 2.86% to $23.44. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 billion.
