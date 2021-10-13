 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock increased by 5.59% to $10.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.9 million.
  • XP (NASDAQ:XP) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $37.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion.
  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock rose 4.19% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $421.6 million.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock fell 4.26% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares fell 3.59% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares fell 3.34% to $18.25. The company's market cap stands at $914.7 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock decreased by 1.9% to $13.95. The company's market cap stands at $466.0 million.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) stock decreased by 1.83% to $25.34. The company's market cap stands at $567.4 million.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares decreased by 1.61% to $19.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AIHS + AGMH)

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AGM Group 1H Loss Narrows On Lower Expense
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2021
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 500 Points; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com