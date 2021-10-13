10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock increased by 5.59% to $10.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.9 million.
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $37.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock rose 4.19% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $421.6 million.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares moved upwards by 3.05% to $24.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
Losers
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock fell 4.26% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares fell 3.59% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares fell 3.34% to $18.25. The company's market cap stands at $914.7 million.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock decreased by 1.9% to $13.95. The company's market cap stands at $466.0 million.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) stock decreased by 1.83% to $25.34. The company's market cap stands at $567.4 million.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares decreased by 1.61% to $19.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
