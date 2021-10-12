 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 30.02% to $6.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $466.6 million.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $23.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock rose 5.26% to $11.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $16.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock increased by 4.67% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares increased by 4.02% to $86.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

  • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) stock decreased by 1.95% to $101.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares declined by 1.81% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock fell 1.64% to $113.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 1.57% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

