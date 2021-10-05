 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $7.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares moved upwards by 6.04% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.0 million.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $377.7 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.0 million.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares moved upwards by 4.83% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.4 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 4.43% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $391.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares decreased by 11.83% to $22.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $583.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares declined by 3.47% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 1.79% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares declined by 1.79% to $10.44. The company's market cap stands at $818.0 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock decreased by 1.76% to $12.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.6 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock fell 1.6% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $165.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

