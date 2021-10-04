 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 9.65% to $10.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.4 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 7.46% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $495.3 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 3.22% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 3.09% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $794.0 million.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock rose 2.99% to $93.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares fell 7.81% to $2.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares declined by 7.05% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock decreased by 5.12% to $11.32. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 4.52% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 3.89% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock fell 3.68% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ASX + ARBK)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Argo Blockchain's Uplisting: What Investors Should Know About Bitcoin Miner
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com