12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 9.65% to $10.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.4 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 7.46% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $495.3 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 3.22% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 3.09% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $794.0 million.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock rose 2.99% to $93.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion.
Losers
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares fell 7.81% to $2.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.
- Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares declined by 7.05% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock decreased by 5.12% to $11.32. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 4.52% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 3.89% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock fell 3.68% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion.
